Edinburgh missing: 12-year-old Edinburgh schoolgirl Celina Dalmas traced safe and well
Police said she has been found
An Edinburgh girl who was reported missing has been found ‘safe and well’, police have said.
A search was launched for 12-year-old Celina Dalmas, who was last seen in the Trinity area at around 7.40am on Friday, August 18.
A police spokesman said: “The 12-year-old girl reported missing from the Trinity area of Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”