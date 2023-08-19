News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: 12-year-old Edinburgh schoolgirl Celina Dalmas traced safe and well

Police said she has been found
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 18th Aug 2023, 19:44 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 08:08 BST

An Edinburgh girl who was reported missing has been found ‘safe and well’, police have said.

A search was launched for 12-year-old Celina Dalmas, who was last seen in the Trinity area at around 7.40am on Friday, August 18.

A police spokesman said: “The 12-year-old girl reported missing from the Trinity area of Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”