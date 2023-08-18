Police are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for an Edinburgh girl on Friday morning carrying her school bag.

Celina Dalmas was seen in the Trinity area at around 7.40am on Friday, August 18. Police said she is likely to be using public transport.

She is described as 4ft 10, with brown eyes and long brown hair which is tied back. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black skirt and white knee high socks. She was also carrying her school bag.