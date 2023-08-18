Edinburgh missing: Desperate search for Edinburgh schoolgirl Celina Dalmas last seen in Trinity area
She was last seen carrying her school bag
Police are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for an Edinburgh girl on Friday morning carrying her school bag.
Celina Dalmas was seen in the Trinity area at around 7.40am on Friday, August 18. Police said she is likely to be using public transport.
She is described as 4ft 10, with brown eyes and long brown hair which is tied back. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black skirt and white knee high socks. She was also carrying her school bag.
Inspector Sean McGarvey said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Celina's welfare and we want to make sure she is safe and well. If anyone has seen her or knows where she might be then please get in touch with us via 101, quoting reference 1510 of August 18."