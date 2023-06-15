News you can trust since 1873
Members of the public urged not to approach the Dundee man
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 07:30 BST

Police are concerned about the whereabouts of 19-year-old Brandon Wallace from the Dundee area, who may have travelled to the Edinburgh area by public transport.Brandon is described as around 5ft 7ins, of slim build, with short brown hair. He is believed to be wearing all black clothing.Members of the public are urged not to approach Brandon but if they see him they should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 0588 of 13 June or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Brandon Wallace is described as around 5ft 7ins, of slim build, with short brown hair.