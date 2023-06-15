Police are concerned about the whereabouts of 19-year-old Brandon Wallace from the Dundee area, who may have travelled to the Edinburgh area by public transport.Brandon is described as around 5ft 7ins, of slim build, with short brown hair. He is believed to be wearing all black clothing.Members of the public are urged not to approach Brandon but if they see him they should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 0588 of 13 June or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111