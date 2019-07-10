Edinburgh mum caught SEVEN times over drink drive limit at Asda Chesser store

A drunk driver who was caught behind the wheel while seven times over the legal limit has been banned from the road.

Lindsay Rowan, 35, was spotted in a drunken state at an Asda supermarket in Edinburgh before attempting to get back into her motor and drive off.

The Asda Chesser supermarket. Pic: Google Maps

Concerned shoppers had spotted Rowan, who is currently seven months pregnant, staggering in the car park and informed store staff who called the police before she could leave the premises.

Rowan was said to be “unsteady on her feet” and “smelling of alcohol” when officers arrived at the New Market Road superstore last October.

Following a breath test Rowan, from Edinburgh, was found to have 154mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22mg.

Rowan pleaded guilty to the drink drive charge when she appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month and she returned to the dock for sentencing on Wednesday.

The heavily pregnant drink driver was banned from the road for 15 months and placed on an offenders supervision order for the next year.

Sheriff Pamela Bowman told Rowan: “I am disappointed to see you here. You have everything in front of you with another baby.

“Because it is such a high reading it (the supervision order) is going to be for a year and you are going to be disqualified from driving.

“I hope you take this opportunity and we never see you again.”

Prosecutor Clare Kennedy told the court Rowan was spotted in a drunken state by shocked shoppers at the capital supermarket on October 9 last year.

Ms Kennedy said: “Ms Rowan had driven to Asda and was seen by a member of the public arriving there. The member of the public formed the opinion Ms Rowan was under the influence of something.

“They went into Asda and Ms Rowan attempted to purchase alcohol. Staff members observed she was intoxicated and a member of the public said she had seen Ms Rowan driving.”

The fiscal added shop staff contacted police and when officers approached the woman in the car park they noticed she had “slurred speech, was unsteady on her feet and was strongly smelling of alcohol”.

Rowan admitted to the officers she had driven to the store after consuming alcohol and when she was taken to the city’s St Leonard’s police office she blew a reading of 154mg in 100ml of breath.

Defending solicitor Colm Dempsey said his client is due to give birth in September and already has one son with her partner.

Mr Dempsey said Rowan has “a sad background” which was detailed in the social work report but no details were read out in court.

Mr Dempsey added: “She accepts full responsibility and she has expressed shame and remorse.”

Rowan pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle with 154mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath at Asda car park, New Market Road, Edinburgh, on October 9 last year.