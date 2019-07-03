Edinburgh nursery manager told staff not to invite girl to Christmas party as mother was 'annoying'

A NURSERY manager who told staff not to invite a girl to a Christmas party because she thought her mother was annoying has been struck off.

Nancy Cecchetti, 44, ran the Greenhill Montessori Nursery in Edinburgh for more than three years before shocking allegations against her came to light.

A probe found she failed to keep the nursery clean and tidy and proper records were not maintained.

Investigations also found a chair was placed under an open window which a child could have climbed on and then fallen out.

And during one outburst Cecchetti told shocked staff not to invite a child to a festive party in 2015 because she did not like her mother.

READ MORE: Pervert ex football coach jailed for accessing gay dating app Grindr at Haddington bus stop



Cecchetti was hauled before the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) but failed to appear at a hearing.

A panel have now struck her off the register after ruling she had shown no insight into her actions and was at risk of repeating her errors.

In a written ruling, the SSSC said: "There was no evidence of insight. The panel had heard no evidence from you, but no insight had been demonstrated.

"There was a risk of repetition. Your practice could not be easily remedied. Your conduct appeared to relate to core values which could not be easily remedied.

"The public would be very concerned, particularly about allegations of dishonesty, repeated failures in standards of care, and the lack of insight. This was a type of case in which action needed to be seen to be taken.

READ MORE: Rapist ex-soldier from Midlothian jailed for breaching Facebook ban



"The panel decided that your fitness to practise is impaired on the grounds of your misconduct as set out in the various allegations as found to be proved."

Removing Cecchetti from the register, the panel added: "The panel considered that your behaviour, as found proved, did amount to misconduct.

"They were of the view that the allegations proved were extremely serious and fell far short of the standards expected of a social service worker.

"There was no evidence of any insight, regret or apology.

"The behaviour was extremely serious. You were in a position of seniority. You had allowed a series of failures to occur without addressing them.

"There was a pattern of failures on your part. These failures had put children and others at risk.

READ MORE: Hibs fan sentenced for striking Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal during fiery Edinburgh derby



"You had failed to attend to the needs of service users, staff, and the wider public including

parents. You had abused the trust of all these groups.

"A removal order was the most serious sanction available, and in the presenter’s submission, was the only appropriate order. There had been serious, deliberate, and negligent behaviour.

"The panel therefore concluded that there was no alternative but to order your removal from the register."