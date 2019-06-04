Edinburgh OAP killer, 28, scarred for life in prison blade attack

Have your say

A KILLER who stabbed one of Edinburgh’s most reviled murderers behind bars in prison has been jailed for an extra four years.

Imrich Joni, 22, assaulted OAP killer Robert Buczek, 28, with a handmade blade in maximum security jail HMP Shotts in Lanarkshire last September.

Robert Buczek was jailed in 2014 for killing a pensioner in Morningside. Pic: Police Scotland

A judge at the High Court in Glasgow heard claims Joni - who is also serving life for murdering a pensioner - was being bullied by Buczek.

Joni was sentenced to a minimum 13 years for stabbing and strangling 68-year-old Gordon Bolan in his flat in Glasgow’s Pollokshaws before hiding him in a wardrobe in 2016.

Buczek was locked up for at least 20 years for killing 85-year-old Eleanor Whitelaw with a pair of scissors in her home in Morningside in 2014.

Joni has now had his sentence extended after he pled guilty to assaulting Buczek to his injury and permanent disfigurement.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Joni attacked his fellow killer from behind in the jail’s recreation area.

Prosecutor Maryam Labaki said: “He approached Buczek with both hands in his pockets and with his right hand, he stabbed him to the right side of his abdomen, torso and face.

“Prison officers tried to separate them - however, Joni would not desist and continued trying to attack Buczek.”

Guards eventually held Joni as a bleeding Buczek was taken to his cell for first aid.

The court heard “a handmade bladed weapon” meantime was found on the floor.

Buczek was treated at hospital for stab wounds to his head, cheek, arm and chest and will be scarred for life.

Graeme Brown, defending, said Slovakian Joni had been subjected to bullying and racist attacks from Polish-born Buczek.

He added: “It doesn’t take away from what he did but he thought he was under threat.”

Mr Brown said Joni had now been transferred to HMP Low Moss.

Judge Lord Armstrong told Joni: “This was an assault on a fellow inmate and you have a criminal record.

“As a consequence of your early guilty plea I will reduce your sentence from six years to four years.”

The murder of Ms Whitelaw, known as Norah, shocked relatives, neighbours and even detectives used to handling the most disturbing crime scenes.

The defenceless pensioner died in hospital 17 days after she was stabbed seven times in the neck with a pair of scissors by Buczek after she offered him biscuits and some juice.

During his trial it emerged that Buczek already had a previous conviction for assaulting and robbing another pensioner in his Polish homeland when he was only 14, leading to calls for greater controls on who is allowed to enter the UK.

When he was sentenced at the High Court in Stirling, Buczek - who was trapped by his DNA left at the scene - was told he faces deportation after serving a minimum 20 years.

Nicky Patrick, procurator fiscal had described his crime as “a cowardly brutal attack on a vulnerable pensioner”.