Edinburgh officers injured in terrifying late night chase with drugged up driver

TWO police officers were injured in a frightening late-night city centre chase of a suspected drug-fuelled dodgy driver.

One officer was dragged along the Cowgate by a car while the other was kicked in the face after trying to stop the driver clambering over a wall after he made a run for it.

Miraculously, both officers escaped serious injuries while police confirmed a suspect was later arrested and charged.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” a source told the Evening News. “It could’ve been horrific.

“One of the officers was carried metres down the road.

“He suffered cuts and bruises to his legs and knees while the other had bruising to his face.”

The drama unfolded shortly before 3.30am on Saturday as the two officers on foot patrol tried to pull over a Vauxhall Corsa driving fast along the restricted Cowgate.

The driver initially stopped but as one of the officers leaned against the car to talk to him, he sped off propelling the officer down the road.

His colleague gave chase on foot, finding the car abandoned in nearby Candlemaker Row and the driver clambering over a fence.

The officer tried to grab the fleeing suspect only to be kicked repeatedly in the face suffering bruising.

Officers are understood to have recognised the suspect and a man was arrested at his home in Stenhouse later in the day - but not before attempting to flee again.

The Evening News reported earlier this month how drivers have been flouting newly extended traffic restrictions in the Cowgate.

Transport chiefs brought forward a partial closure of the busy thoroughfare to 7pm as part of their flagship Summertime Streets initiative during the festivals to boost safety.

But residents voiced concerns that the neither the council or the police were enforcing the restrictions if a road teeming with festival goers.

Tory city centre councillor Jo Mowat called for a review of Summertime Streets - including looking at the feasibility of introducing number plate recognition cameras as a deterrent.

“Obviously it’s concerning to hear that police officers have been hurt trying to enforce a road closure which was put on to try and keep people safe,” added Cllr Mowat.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed only one of the officers required treatment from paramedics.

She added: “A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged and is due at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Monday, August 12) after a male officer, in his fifties, was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa which officers attempted to stop in the Cowgate area around 3.20am on Saturday, August 10.

“The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics.”