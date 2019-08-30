Edinburgh pervert caught TWICE by vigilante paedophile hunter group jailed

A PERVERT caught out TWICE trying to contact young girls for sex by a vigilante paedophile hunter group has been jailed for two years.

Graeme Johnston was first snared when he turned up to meet up a 13-year-old girl called Stephanie outside an Edinburgh train station after having sexual chats online.

Graeme Johnston

But when he arrived at the capital’s Haymarket station last March the 51-year-old creep was collared by members of the Wolf Pack Hunters UK in a sting operation.

The rail worker was then caught for a second time by the notorious online hunter group when he contacted one of the group’s decoys who was posing as a 14-year-old schoolgirl called Kenzie.

Johnston, from Craigmount, Edinburgh, made contact with Kenzie on the dating site Badoo and went on to send disgusting sexual comments during the sordid online chats despite repeatedly being told of the girl’s age.

Members of the vigilante gang then turned up at his home to confront him for a second time but were told they had missed him as he had been arrested two days previously for breaching his bail conditions.

Johnston had previously pleaded guilty to both offences during separate appearances at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and he returned to the dock from custody yesterday (FRI) for sentencing.

He had also admitted further offences including possession of child abuse images and breaching his bail by contacting children online.

The court was told Johnston had breached bail by sending one youngster naked pictures of himself and was encouraging the girl to send him naked ones of herself in return.

Johnston was also making sexual comments to the teenager and had asked her to meet up with him for sex.

Sheriff Welsh QC caged Johnston for 24 months and placed him on the sex offenders register for ten years.

Lawyer Calum Turner, defending, said his client had recently been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome and his online behaviour was described as “somewhat impulsive”.

Johnston pleaded guilty to arranging to meet with a 13-year-old girl and intending to engage in sexual activity with her at the capital’s Haymarket train station on March 29 last year.

He also admitted possessing indecent images of children at his home address on March 30 last year.

Johnston also admitted to sending sexual messages and attempting to indecently contact a child at his home on April 12 this year.

He admitted further charges of having sexualised chats with a 14-year-old girl between May 5 and July 6 last year and to breaching bail conditions by contacting three teenage girls between May 5 last year and April 19 this year.