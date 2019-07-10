Edinburgh police and paramedics deal with 'ongoing incident' in Muirhouse

Have your say

Police and paramedics are dealing with an 'ongoing incident' in the north-west of Edinburgh this evening.

Officers were called following reports of concern for a person at an address in Muirhouse Grove at about 4:10pm today, and they remain in attendance.

The scene at Muirhouse Grove. Pic: TRIM and Friends of West Pilton.

A picture shared on social media shows several police vehicles, including a riot van, as well as a specialist ambulance response unit.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers in Edinburgh responded to concerns for a person at an address in Muirhouse Grove.

"Officers remain in attendance and the incident is ongoing. The incident is contained and there is no wider public risk."