Edinburgh police and sniffer dogs to search ALL 6,000 revellers attending EH1 Festival at Ingliston

Police and sniffer dogs will search all 6,000 revellers individually as they enter the EH1 Festival at Ingliston at the weekend.

Doors open to the dance festival at the Royal Highland Centre between 12pm and 6pm on Saturday - and there will be no entry allowed after this.

In a statement released today, police urged all music fans going along to enjoy the event and behave responsibly, and not put themselves or others at risk.

Police said that up to 6,000 people are expected and that there will be a zero tolerance approach to drugs.

The statement said "all attendees will be searched" and that anyone found carrying illegal items will not be allow in and may face further police action.

Event Commander, Chief Inspector David Happs, said: "This is the second time EH1 Festival has taken place at the Royal Highland Centre.

"We want everyone coming along to enjoy themselves and we will have appropriate police resources in place to support the organiser and stewarding operation to keep all those in attendance safe and respond to any criminal incidents which may arise.

"I’d like to remind everyone coming along you will be subject to a search before entering the venue and if you are found to have any prohibited items including drugs, alcohol or weapons on your person, you will not get in and may face further police action. Police officers will be supporting the drug detection dog search operation for the duration of the event and I know from previous experience the dogs have very keen noses.

“Once you get in please drink responsibly and don't have your evening ruined by excessive consumption of alcohol. There is a challenge 25 policy in place so make sure you have appropriate identification with you.

"Please plan ahead and think how you are getting to the event and importantly how you are getting home.

"The weather forecast looks OK for Saturday but please check and dress for the conditions.

“Most importantly we hope everyone attending has a safe and enjoyable event.”

More information about EH1 Festival can be found on the event website and on the Facebook page.