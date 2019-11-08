Edinburgh police appeal after 'hit-and-run' on Mayfield Road leaves cyclist in hospital
Police are viewing CCTV footage as part of their inquiries.
A 20-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital after a 'hit-and-run' on an Edinburgh Road.
Police said the cyclist was struck by a red car on Mayfield Road, at its junction with West Saville Terrace, at about 10:20pm on Wednesday November 6th.
The car failed to stop and passers-by assisted the cyclist and called for an ambulance.
Police and paramedics attended and the injured man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was treated for leg, arm and facial injuries. He was released after treatment.
Constable Martyn Oakes said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace the car involved and its driver.
"We are viewing CCTV footage to gather more information on this crash.
“I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact Howdenhall Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 4273 of 6th November."