Edinburgh police appeal after thug attacks 84-year-old man in Leith

A cowardly thug knocked an 84-year-old man to the ground and stole his cash during broad daylight in Leith.

The assault and robbery took place on Constitution Street at about 3:25pm on Tuesday, February 12th.

The attack happened in Leith. Pic: Google Maps/Police Scotland

The pensioner had used a Royal Bank of Scotland ATM on Bernard Street before being approached from behind and bundled to the ground on Constitution Street.

After picking himself up, the victim noticed that a three-figure sum of cash had been stolen from him. He returned to the bank to report the matter and police were contacted.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

The suspect is described as being a white male, around 5ft 5ins tall with a large build, fair hair and wearing light grey jogging bottoms and a red top.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lumsden, from Gayfield CID, said: “While the elderly man was not injured during this robbery, he was incredibly upset at the theft of his money and we are conducting various lines of local inquiry to identify the suspect.

“Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Constitution Street area on Tuesday afternoon, or who has any other information relevant to this investigation, should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 2225 of the 12th February. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

