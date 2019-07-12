Edinburgh police appeal as youths on bikes throw rocks at moving buses in Niddrie

A group of youths were seen throwing rocks and stones at buses in Niddrie several times over a three-hour period this morning.

Police were alerted to the incidents on Niddrie Mains Road which took place between 5:30am and 8:30am on Friday morning.

The incidents took place on Niddrie Mains Road. Pic: Police Scotland

A police spokeswoman said five buses were damaged, with broken windows and dents to the vehicles.

The force is now appealing to the public for assistance to catch those responsible.

Sergeant Daniel Wynne, from Craigmillar Police Station, said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Niddrie Mains Drive this morning and saw anything suspicious, or saw a small group of youths on pedal bikes loitering in the area to get in touch.

"Edinburgh relies on its public transport network, particularly at this time of the day, and our commuters and tourists were massively inconvenienced due to vehicles being put off the road for repair.

"As well as the damage caused to the buses, this behaviour is reckless and puts people at risk of being injured. Bus drivers provide a public service and should not have to put up with being targeted in this way.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 695 of 12th July. Alternatively a report can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.