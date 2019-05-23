Edinburgh police appeal following serious assault on the Meadows

Police are investigating a serious assault on the Meadows, close to the junction with Melville Drive at Summerhall.

A 28-year-old man was struck over the head with a bottle during an altercation between two groups of people.

The incident took place at around 11.30pm on Thursday May 16.

At the time, an impromptu event was on-going in the area which involved a vehicle playing music and led to a large gathering of people.

The victim was left bleeding from the head as the suspect made off, possibly in the direction of Meadow Place towards Marchmont. He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and released following treatment.

The suspect is described as a white man, slim, in his 20s. He is around 5ft 10in/6ft tall with dark hair. He was wearing a white top and dark trousers.

Officers are eager to trace those involved and ask that anyone who was in the area and saw the incident to contact them via 101, quoting incident number 5067 of 16 May. An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.