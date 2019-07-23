Edinburgh police appeal to find missing man, 31, last seen nearly 8 weeks ago

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a missing 31-year-old man in Edinburgh who was last seen eight weeks ago.

Jonathan Ross was last seen in the Magdalene area of the city, near Brunstane, at about noon on Friday, May 31st.

Jonathan Ross. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement released today, police said that there are "growing concerns" for Jonathan's welfare.

He is described as 6ft 2ins in height with brown hair and is know to frequent the centre of Edinburgh and the Camden area of London.

Anyone who may have seen Jonathan since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1352 of the 18th July.