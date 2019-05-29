Edinburgh police appeal to find Newhaven man missing for 9 days

Police have appealed to the public for help to find a missing Newhaven man who was last seen nine days ago.

David Green, 53, was last seen on Monday, May 20th in the Western Harbour Way area of the city.

Police are appealing for help to find David Green. Pic: Police Scotland

He is described as being 6ft 4ins tall, of slim build and with short brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2754 of 27/05/2019.

