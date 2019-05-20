Edinburgh police appeal to trace missing man last seen three days ago

Police are appealing to the public for help to help trace a missing 40-year-old man who was last seen three days ago.

Alexandru-Dragos Filache was last seen in the city's Picardy Place at about 10:30pm on Friday, May 17th.

Alexandru-Dragos was last seen on Friday night. Pic: Police Scotland

Police have described the circumstances of his disappearance as "out of character."

Alexandru-Dragos is described as white with a tanned complexion, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build and short dark hair which is normally swept back. He was last seen wearing a white work shirt and black trousers.

He is fluent in Romanian and Spanish and speaks heavily accented English.

Anyone who may have seen Alexandru-Dragos since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 173 of 19th May.