Edinburgh police appeal for witnesses after woman seriously hurt in Pilton
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following a report of serious injuries to a woman in Pilton.
The woman was discovered inside a common stairwell at an address on West Pilton Avenue, at about 5:25am on Monday October 28th.
Police are now investigating how she obtained her injuries.
The 42-year-old woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where she remains in a serious but stable condition.
Detective Inspector Mark Lumsden of Edinburgh CID said: “This incident has left a woman with serious injuries and we are urging anyone with any information to come forward.
“If you have seen or heard anything in the area either overnight, or in the early hours of the morning, please get in contact as any information could assist us with our investigation."
Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0346 of 28 October 2019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.