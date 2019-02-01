Edinburgh police arrest two men and a woman following robbery in Saughton

Have your say

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Saughton earlier today.

Police were called to the incident in the Saughton Mains Avenue area this afternoon at about 2:30pm.

Officers, including armed police and dog units, were at the scene for several hours.

A police spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh have arrested two men, aged 44 and 37, and a 34-year-old woman in connection with a robbery after officers were called to an address in the Saughton area, around 2:30pm on Friday February 1.

“Inquiries are onoging.”

