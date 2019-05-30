Edinburgh police chief reassures public after fatal stabbing near Edinburgh Castle

Have your say

An Edinburgh police chief has reassured residents and businesses of their safety after a reported fatal stabbing near Edinburgh Castle this afternoon.

Police were called to Johnston Terrace at about 1:50pm following the incident in the city centre.

The scene outside Castle Terrace.

In a statement released this afternoon, the force confirmed that a man in his twenties has died.

Paramedics tried to help the man but he died at the scene.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Chief Inspector David Robertson, Area Commander for the City Centre, said: "I would like to reassure local residents and businesses that there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.

"Johnston Terrace and King's Stables Road are currently closed and people are asked to avoid the area, where possible.

"Our enquiries continue and anyone who may have witnessed this, and has not yet spoken to officers, should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1876 of 30 May, immediately."