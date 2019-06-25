Edinburgh police deal with 'ongoing incident' near Dumbiedykes

Police are dealing with an 'ongoing incident' near Dumbiedykes this evening.

Officers were called to the incident in Viewcraig Street but a police spokeswoman was only able to confirm that they were dealing with an "ongoing incident," with no further details provided at this stage.

Police have been called to an 'ongoing incident.'

Local residents have reported seeing police riot vans and cars in the area.

READ MORE: Arrest made after man, 37, stabbed to death near Dumbiedykes

It comes after a 37-year-old man died following an incident in nearby Viewcraig Gardens on Monday, June 17th. The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he later passed away.