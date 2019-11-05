Edinburgh police find 'no criminality' after several reports of suspicious white van
Police say they have found 'no criminality' following several reports of suspicious behaviour in connection with a white van in the north-east of Edinburgh.
Various reports have been circulating on social media in recent days alluding to white van drivers behaving suspiciously near children.
But in a statement released on Tuesday evening, the force said the reports they have received relate to different times of the day and week, with "very different descriptions" of the driver. They said this would suggest the reports have been made about several white vans.
The statement said: "We'd like to reassure our communities that no criminality has been established at this time.
"There has been no communication by the drivers, or any approach made by the drivers, towards any children or member of the public.
"We take all reports of this nature very seriously and, as always, would urge parents and teachers to remain vigilant if you have reason to believe that criminality has taken place or a person has criminal intentions."