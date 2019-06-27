Edinburgh police handle nearly 7,200 calls over fortnight in June

Have your say

Police in Edinburgh handled 7,173 calls - including 173 emergencies - during a particularly busy fortnight in June.

It means the force dealt with an average of more 512 calls each day - 12 emergency calls per day - over the 14-day period.

The figures emerged in a short police video roundup of their activity between June 10th and June 23rd.

Of all the calls received, 1,395 incidents resulted in crimes being recorded for investigation.

A total of 1,316 calls concerned anti-social behaviour, there were 156 missing person inquiries, 335 were for noise complaints and there were 448 reports of concern for a person.

There were 407 road traffic incidents dealt with - including 228 collisions - and 45 traffic offences identified.

Mention was also made of a man being charged in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man, following a disturbance in Viewcraig Gardens in the Dumbiedykes area of the city.

In the roundup, police also highlighted their efforts to deal with climate change activists protesting in the city centre.

The force also mentioned their presence at the Royal Highland Show and in helping taxis through the city for the annual Taxi Trade Children’s Outing.

Pride Edinburgh was also billed a success with more than 8,000 people attending.

