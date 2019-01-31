Edinburgh police investigate cash and cigarettes raid at Oxgangs store

Have your say

Police are investigating after a four-figure sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen from a convenience store in Oxgangs in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at Oxgangs Newsagents and Post Office in Oxgangs Broadway at about 4:20am.

Oxgangs Broadway, where the raid took place. Pic: Google Maps/Police Scotland

It is not believed to be linked to a separate incident this morning in which a JCB was used in an attempted ram-raid on a newsagents on Gorgie Road.

A police statement said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a break-in and theft from a business premises in Oxgangs.

“The incident happened at around 4.20am on Thursday 31 January at a convenience store on Oxgangs Broadway.

“Entry was forced to the premises and a four-figure sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0350 of 31 January. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

