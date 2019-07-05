Edinburgh police issue warning over Princes Street pickpockets as three arrested

A warning has been issued by Edinburgh police after three people were arrested in connection with pickpocketing incidents on Princes Street.

Two men and a woman were arrested yesterday (Thursday) after officers on patrol in the capital noticed suspicious behaviour on Princes Street, close to the Balmoral Hotel.

Following a search of three individuals were arrested and are due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court today in connection with pickpocketing offences.

READ MORE: Boy, 14, charged with carrying knife after woman followed in Edinburgh park

Sergeant George Liddle from the West End Police Station said: “Pickpocketing is something that we take very seriously. Thanks to the good work and vigilance of our officers, three people were arrested and charged in the city centre yesterday.

“Edinburgh is a safe city, but I must remind our residents and visitors to remain vigilant and look after your belongings. Keep your bags, cameras, wallets, purses and phones safe and don’t leave them lying out anywhere and please report any suspicious behaviour.

READ MORE: Police hunt Midlothian housebreakers who stole jewellery and car

“Do not take large sums of cash out in public and make sure purses and wallets are kept in a zipped inside pocket. If you have any bags, make sure that they are closed and where possible shoulder and hand bags should be worn in front of you, against your body.

“Anyone with information regarding pickpocketing activity are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.