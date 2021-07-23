The cyclist was travelling south west on Lanark Road (away from the Gillespie crossroads) near to Tanners Lounge and Bar when a White Audi A1 travelling in the same direction collided with the cycle, causing the 57-year-old female cyclist to fall to the ground (Photo: Police Scotland).

The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Thursday June 24.

The cyclist was travelling south west on Lanark Road away from the Gillespie crossroads when a White Audi A1 collided with the bike.

This collision caused the 57-year-old female cyclist to fall to the ground.

She required medical treatment for minor injuries.

The driver stopped and assisted the cyclist along with a passer-by.

Constable Nadeen Chalmers, from Wester Hailes Police Station said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and may have witnessed it or may have dash cam footage to come forward.

“We're also looking to speak to members of the public who assisted the cyclist to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2717 24 June 2021.

