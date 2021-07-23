Edinburgh Police launch appeal after 57-year-old female cyclist hit by car on Lanark Road
Police in Edinburgh have launched an appeal after an Audi collided with a 57-year-old female cyclist causing her to fall to the ground and needing medical treatment for minor injuries.
The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Thursday June 24.
The cyclist was travelling south west on Lanark Road away from the Gillespie crossroads when a White Audi A1 collided with the bike.
This collision caused the 57-year-old female cyclist to fall to the ground.
She required medical treatment for minor injuries.
The driver stopped and assisted the cyclist along with a passer-by.
Constable Nadeen Chalmers, from Wester Hailes Police Station said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and may have witnessed it or may have dash cam footage to come forward.
“We're also looking to speak to members of the public who assisted the cyclist to contact us.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2717 24 June 2021.