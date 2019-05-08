Edinburgh police locate getaway car used in vicious Bingham axe attack

Police in Edinburgh have located the vehicle used as a getaway vehicle in a vicious Bingham axe attack.

At around 10.10pm on Tuesday, April 30, two men armed with an axe forced entry to a home in Duddingston Row and attacked a 45-year-old man with an axe.

Duddingston Row. PIC: Google

The victim sustained serious injury to his ankle and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh before later being released.

Officers believed the suspects utilised a dark red SUV-type car to travel to and from the scene and during the same evening of this incident, a red Honda CRV, bearing the false registration plate YH13 JCJ, was found burnt out in Gilmerton Dykes.

The vehicle had been stolen from an address in Craigour Crescent during the early hours of Wednesday 27th March and following forensic examination, detectives are now satisfied this is the car used by the men responsible for the Duddingston Row attack.

Anyone who can provide information as to the movements of this car from March 27, until around 10.30pm on April 30, is asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant said: "We are now confident that the stolen Honda CRV was the getaway car used by the suspects for this incident and we are focusing our inquiry around this vehicle in order to identify these individuals.

"Do you remember seeing this car anywhere within the city between Wednesday 27th March and Tuesday 30th April? Did you see anyone abandoning it in Gilmerton Dykes before it was set alight? If so, please contact police immediately.

"In addition, should you have any other information relevant to this serious assault, then please also get in touch as a matter of urgency."

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 4468 of the 30th April. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.