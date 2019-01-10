Edinburgh police probe claims that man in balaclava approached woman and stroked her baby

Police are investigating claims that a man wearing a balaclava approached a woman with a pram in Drylaw and started stroking her baby.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a report of an unknown man approaching a woman with a pram on the cycle path between the Craigleith Shopping Centre and the Drylaw area.

“The incident happened around 3.15pm on Wednesday, January 9.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are currently ongoing. Officers will be patrolling the area today (Thursday, January 10) and would ask anyone who was on the cycle path last night, and saw anyone acting suspiciously, to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2795 of January 9.”

