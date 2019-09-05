Edinburgh police release CCTV image in bid to trace missing Leith man Stanislaw Zajac

Police have released a new CCTV image of a 51-year-old Leith man who was reported missing earlier this week.

Polish national Stanislaw Zajac disappeared on Saturday, August 31st after being spotted at about 9pm on Sailmaker Road.

Stanislaw Zajac. Pic: Police Scotland.

But in a statement released today, police said they believe he was last seen on foot and CCTV has captured him walking east on Seafield Road at 6:47am on Sunday, September 1st.

When last seen, Stanislaw was wearing a cream jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

He was reported missing on Monday, September 2nd and searches have been ongoing since this time, including the use of Police Scotland’s Air Support Unit which was over the north east of the city on Wednesday evening.

CCTV has captures Stanislaw Zajac walking east on Seafield Road. Pic: Police Scotland.

Stanislaw is originally from Poland and speaks English with a Polish accent. He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall and has short curly brown hair. He wears glasses and is known to usually have them hanging around his neck.

Inspector Alastair Sadler, from Craigmillar Police Station, said: “It is entirely out of character for Stanislaw not to be in contact with his family or friends for this duration of time, and, as the passage of time increases, so do our concerns for his safety.

“I am directly appealing to the public who may have seen Stanislaw early on Sunday morning around the Seafield Road area. If you saw him, or a man matching his description, please report this to officers as soon as possible.

“We don’t believe Stanislaw has access to a vehicle, and although a keen cyclist, he has not taken his bicycle with him so believe him to be travelling on foot.

“We are working to establish Stanislaw’s movements since Sunday morning and I would urge anyone who can help our inquiries to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone who has any information that can help trace Stanislaw should contact us immediately on 101 and quote incident number 3571 of 2nd September.