Edinburgh police release CCTV images of cyclist after Leith Links robbery and theft

Police said the first incident took place at about 5pm on Tuesday, June 11th in East Hermitage Place and the second incident happened at about 7:50am on Wednesday, June 12th.

Detective Constable Christina Yeoman, of Gayfield CID, said: "We are keen to trace the male in the CCTV footage as he may be able to assist with our investigation.

Police want to speak with the man pictured.

"If you can identify him, or have any information that may help, please come forward."