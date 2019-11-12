Edinburgh police release CCTV images of cyclist after Leith Links robbery and theft
Police have released CCTV images of a cyclist they want to speak to in connection with a robbery and a theft in the Leith Links area of Edinburgh.
Police said the first incident took place at about 5pm on Tuesday, June 11th in East Hermitage Place and the second incident happened at about 7:50am on Wednesday, June 12th.
Detective Constable Christina Yeoman, of Gayfield CID, said: "We are keen to trace the male in the CCTV footage as he may be able to assist with our investigation.
"If you can identify him, or have any information that may help, please come forward."
Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 3061 of the 11th June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.