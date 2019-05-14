Edinburgh police reveal movements of Bingham axe attackers after fleeing burning getaway car

Police in Edinburgh have revealed the movements of suspects who fled a burning getaway car after attacking a man with an axe in Bingham.

At around 10.10pm on Tuesday, April 30, two men armed with an axe forced entry to a home in Duddingston Row and attacked a 45-year-old man with the weapon.

The suspects fled. Pic: Google Maps

The victim sustained serious injury to his ankle and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh before later being released.

Police confirmed last week the getwaway car used during the incident was a red Honda CRV bearing the false registration plate YH13 JCJ.

This vehicle had been stolen from an address in Craigour Crescent during the early hours of Wednesday 27th April and was found burnt out in Gilmerton Dykes Loan during the same evening of the attack.

Detectives have now established that three men who were within the car ran off on foot towards Lasswade Road, where they turned right and headed into the Gilmerton side of an area known locally as 'The Burdiehouse Dip.'

All three suspects then continued north before being lost to sight.

Police are appealing to the public once again for any information.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant, from Gayfield CID, said: "It is now two weeks on from this attack and while we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry, we have not yet identified the suspects.

"If you remember seeing anyone running off from a burning car in Gilmerton Dykes Loan on the evening of Tuesday 30th April, then please contact police immediately.

"Likewise, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation is also urged to get in touch."

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 4468 of the 30th April. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.