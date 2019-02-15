Edinburgh police seek man over George Street coffee shop ‘indecency offence’

Police in Edinburgh have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an ‘indecency offence’ which took place in a city centre coffee shop.

The incident happened at around 11.30am on Saturday, January 26 within a premises in George Street.

Police want to speak to the man, pictured, in connection with the incident. Pic: Police Scotland

Officers believe the man, pictured, can assist with their ongoing inquiries and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, between 50 and 70 years old, around 5ft 10ins tall with a medium build and wearing dark trousers, a black turtleneck jumper, a beige coat and dark shoes.

Detective Constable Daniel Brunton said “This was a very distressing incident for the victim, who witnessed this offence, which was committed in the middle of a busy coffee shop in the city centre of Edinburgh.

“As part of this inquiry we are keen to identify the male in the image and he, or anyone who recognises him is asked to contact Police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1586 of the 26th January 2019 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

