Police have cordoned off an Edinburgh city centre street this morning.

Part of Queensferry Street Lane, closest to the Queensferry Street end, has been taped off as officers were seen standing at either end of the lane.

A police van parked on Queensferry Street at the entrance to Queensferry Street Lane. Pic: Abigail Storer

Police will shortly be providing more details on the circumstances.

One eyewitness said police were re-directing people who were looking to go down the lane this morning.