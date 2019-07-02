Edinburgh police warn of 'risk to life' after surge in 'dangerous' motorcycle and quad bike use

Police have warned of a 'risk to life' after a surge in the antisocial use of motorcycles and quad bikes in Niddrie in recent days.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded on Monday night to reports of four quad bikes being driven in a field near to the Jack Kane Sport Centre then heading towards Fort Kinnaird.

A number of off-road police bikes were deployed.

In a statement released this afternoon, Inspector Colin Fordyce from Craigmillar Police Station said: "I am increasingly concerned about calls to the police regarding young people putting themselves and others at risk by riding motorcycles and quad bikes dangerously in our area.

"My primary concern is the risk to life itself, which is why Operation Soteria is a priority for me. Operation Soteria involves dedicated resources targeting key areas in order to bring an end to this kind of dangerous and disruptive behaviour.

“However, we also need the support of the community. I would appeal to parents, guardians and the public to help by reporting incidents to police so that we can ensure that our resources focus in the right areas, and knowing where their children are.

"As the schools finish for summer and many young people enjoy their breaks, it is vital that those involved in this sort of criminality are identified and traced.

"If you’re aware of any of the young people involved in this activity and you’re able to speak to them directly, then please make sure that they are fully aware or the risk they are posing both to the community and to themselves. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that perpetrators of such crimes are dealt with as robustly as possible.

“I would ask anyone with information regarding this kind of behaviour to share that information and help us keep the residents of Edinburgh and our visitors safe.”

Anyone with information about motorcycle crime or the dangerous use of motorcycles or quad bikes can speak to officers confidentially and anonymously on 101, or though Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.