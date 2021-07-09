Edinburgh predator who sexually assaulted woman and repeatedly raped teen girl facing length prison sentence

Gordon Cannon, 46, preyed on his victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between November 2008 and August 2009 at locations in Edinburgh.

The high court in the city heard how Cannon - who also comes from the Scottish capital - was brought to justice after the women spoke to police.

Cannon, who has previous convictions denied any wrongdoing. But he was convicted by jurors on Friday.

The court had heard how Cannon sexually assaulted the woman on an occasion between January 1, 2008 and November 28, 2008.

He repeatedly raped the teenager between August 20, 2008 and August 19, 2009.

Cannon, a prisoner of HMP Saughton, also pleaded guilty to breaching a court bail order by contacting the woman he sexually assaulted on April 4, 2019.

He also admitted possessing a knife in Edinburgh’s Newhaven Main Street in February 2020.

Judge Fiona Tait deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on August 5, 2021.

