Edinburgh resident interrupts thieves trying to steal car in his driveway

A HAVE-A-GO homeowner chased housebreakers off his front drive as they tried to steal his car.

The man was at home relaxing when he was targeted.

He leapt into action from the living room of the semi in Corstorphine after hearing the thieves steal keys.

He posted on Facebook: “Just to make everyone aware that we’ve just had someone come in our front door and steal keys.

“Thankfully we were still up (in the living room) and stopped them stealing a car as we heard the noise and ran out into the street to scare them off.

“When I went out, there were three of them - so obviously knew what they were doing.

“Looks like they were out to steal cars, so be vigilant. We are in Broomhall Crescent. Police just left - so are aware.”

The couple called police shortly after midnight on Monday and officers are now investigating in a bid to trace the three suspects.

A police spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the theft of keys from a home in Broomhall Crescent.

“The incident happened around midnight on Monday 18th December and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

Witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.