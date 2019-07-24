Edinburgh's worst bank robber jailed

A BUNGLING bank robber has been sent down for two-and-half years after a botched raid in the Capital.

Clueless Colin Robertson strolled into the Bank of Scotland at Cameron Toll without a mask and claimed to be armed before demanding cash.

Police swooped on the bank at Cameron Toll

A cool-headed cashier refused and so the 59-year-old was left with no choice but to flee the branch empty-handed before cops nabbed him later.

“He didn’t have a mask or disguise, just simply walked in and said ‘give me some money I’ve got a weapon’ and was told ‘no’,” said a source.

Robertson was jailed for 30 months at Edinburgh Sheriff Court this week for attempted robbery after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.

Detective Constable Iain Wallace of Gayfield CID said: “We welcome the sentence handed down by the court which provides a strong message that where individuals seek to steal property through threats and intimidation, they will be dealt with quickly and robustly by both Police Scotland and the courts.”

Officers swarmed on the bank after the alarm was triggered at 4.30pm on March 7 to find Robertson had already scarpered.

But his face was clearly visible on CCTV footage and the would-be robber was picked up after officers instantly recognised him.

DC Wallace added: “The enquiry into this offence also shows how officers work together across Edinburgh division to identify and bring offenders to justice.

“Colin Robertson was identified after his image was shared with officers within Edinburgh Division and he was recognised by officers who works on the opposite side of the city.”

Detectives working on the Operation Arable crackdown on light-fingered criminals arrested and charged Robertson five days later and held him in custody.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts, who leads on Operation Arable, said: “While nothing was stolen during this attempted robbery, it was still investigated as a very serious crime and following inquiries by the Operation Arable team, an arrest was made.”

Senior officers relaunched the operation in November last year to target thieves and robbers across the city.

Latest Police Scotland figures revealed robberies across Edinburgh were down seven percent last year on the previous year - from 286 to 266

“Tackling acquisitive crime in the Capital is one of our top priorities and offences such as robbery, theft and housebreaking will not be tolerated.

“Whenever such incidents are reported to us we will respond accordingly, investigate thoroughly and bring anyone found to be responsible to justice.”

Staff at the Bank of Scotland branch at Cameron Toll were unharmed during Robertson’s robbery bid.

A Bank of Scotland spokesman said: “No one was injured during the incident. Police were onsite promptly and statements were taken.”

Anyone wishing to report a robbery can contact Police Scotland on 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

