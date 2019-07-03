Edinburgh Samba School have drums stolen days before international concert

Have your say

CALLOUS car thieves have nicked a Capital band’s van and musical instruments days before a major international gig.

Tollcross-based Edinburgh Samba School’s Ford Transit was stolen from a residential street in Blackhall this week.

Valued at tens of thousands of pounds, the loss has thrown plans for a festival in Germany next week into turmoil.

“Everybody is in total shock at the moment,” said member Jordan Ferguson, 22. “We’re trying to sort out the immediate problems.

“We had a rehearsal yesterday for Germany and managed to get enough instruments together for that.”

About 40 drums and other percussion instruments were in the white Transit - registration ST10 XJA - when it was taken.

“It’s pretty much all of it though we’ve got a few others left in storage space,” said Jordan.

Band members now face borrowing instruments for next Friday’s appearance at a festival in Coburg, Germany.

“We’re leaving a week tomorrow for that and we’re still hoping to make it work,” said Jordan. “It’s been really nice how many people have offered to help.

“One guy who used to be in the band has even offered to lend us a vehicle.”

The band is hoping to claim the value of the instruments and van on their insurance - though many of the drums are one-offs.

“A lot of the stuff, the bigger drums, has been collected over 25 years since we’ve been a community group,” said Jordan.

“Some are hand-designed drums and others have been collected from Brazil - they’re irreplaceable in that sense.”

The 60-strong group are now hoping Evening News readers can help track down their treasured drums.

Band members, who play community events and festivals across the Lothians, are asking fans to keep a lookout in case someone tries to sell the drums online.

The van has a black spinning vent on the roof, an Ecosse badge above the windscreen and GB and Ecosse badges on the back door.

Police confirmed officers are investigating following the theft from Craigcrook Place between Saturday, June 29 and yesterday, July 2.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2708 of 2nd July,” said a Police Scotland spokeswoman.

“Alternatively a report can be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” she added.