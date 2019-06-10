Edinburgh school evacuated after telephone bomb threat

An Edinburgh secondary school has been evacuated after a telephone bomb threat this afternoon.

Children at Holy Rood RC High School have been ushered outside of the building and told by teachers they won't be allowed back in for some time.

Holy Rood RC High School. Pic: Google Maps

A police spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance at a high school in the Duddingston area after a threat to the premises was received via telephone phone at around 2:20pm.

"The building has been evacuated as a precaution and officers remain at the scene."

One parent said: "It's more than likely that it's a hoax but the school can't take any chances and it sounds like they got all the kids out quickly.

"My two are on their way home now. I just hope that this isn't something that's going to happen again and again - it would be very disruptive to the kids' education."

The school is situated on the edge of Holyrood Park, near Arthur's Seat and beside Duddingston Village.

It has a total of 1,108 pupils, 519 boys and 499 girls.