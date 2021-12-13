Edinburgh sex creep sent personal trainer a shocking video

Michael Renshaw sent the woman the recording after he joined her personal training regime last year.

Renshaw, 30, also admitted making sexual noises - including calling out the woman’s name - during the making of the recording.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told he managed to secure employment at the victim’s place of work before sending an email to her with the video as an attachment.

Renshaw admitted to sending the recording of himself to the woman after signing up for her training course in 2019. The pair also linked up on social media.

The prosecution said the woman received the disgusting email with an attached file from Renshaw at around 10.45am on May 19 last year.

The shocked victim was said to have immediately contacted the police and Renshaw was arrested at his home in the Leith area of the capital at around 6.45pm that evening.

The court was told Renshaw admitted during a subsequent police interview to sending the email which showed him masturbating.

Solicitor Rebecca Weissgerber, defending, said jobless Renshaw lived with his mother and brother and was “embarrassed and ashamed” at sending the video and “thoroughly regrets his behaviour”.

Ms Weissgerber told the court Renshaw had “cooperated fully with the police and also with the court procedure”.

Sheriff Adrian Fraser said placed Renshaw on the ex Offenders’ Register and will sentence him next year.

