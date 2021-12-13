Edinburgh Sheriff Court: Con appears in the dock missing his glass eye

Douglas Oldham was brought into the dock from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court to be sentenced for breaching a non-harassment order.

Oldham, 57, admitted to contacting his partner Patricia Stewart on November 14 this year after he had previously been made the subject of the court order banning him from doing so.

He pleaded guilty to breaching the order by attending at Ms Stewart’s Edinburgh home and making contact with her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details about the missing glass eye emerged during a hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

During the hearing in front of Sheriff Adrian Fraser his lawyer Peter O’Neill told the court the relationship with Ms Stewart “is ongoing” and he has had “issues with alcohol for a long time”.

Mr O’Neill added: “Mr Oldham, as is detailed in the [social work] report, has only one eye.

“I was quite shocked to see him today without his glass eye.

“[Unfortunately] someone stole it from him while in prison.”

Sheriff Fraser told Oldham he had already served the equivalent of a 60 day prison sentence while on remand and that the current non-harassment order will continue to run its course while he is in custody.

Oldham was further sentenced to a 40-day restriction of liberty order where will be electronically tagged and must stay within his home at the city’s Stenhouse area between 7pm and 7am.

He admitted breaching a non-harassment order imposed on March 26 this year by contacting Ms Stewart at her home on November 14 this year.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.