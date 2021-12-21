Police are carrying out enquiries

The incident has been reported to police amid claims a woman ‘attacked’ customers with ‘a can of soup’ at an Istanbul barbers on Boswall Parkway in Granton on Monday evening.

The circumstances around the incident are not yet known.

Police said they received a report of a woman causing a disturbance in the Wardieburn Road area at around 5.30pm the same night.

The woman had left the area before the police attended.

Police Scotland said enquiries are ongoing following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a woman causing a disturbance in the Wardieburn Road area of Edinburgh around 5.35pm on Monday, 20 December.

“Officers attended but the woman had left the area prior to police arriving.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

