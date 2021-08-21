Edinburgh street put into lockdown by police as residents report hearing multiple gunshots

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in Burdiehouse on Friday evening.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at around 8.40pm on Friday in Burdiehouse Drive in the south of the city, and subsequently cordoned off the area.

One startled local told the Evening News that five gunshots in succession had been heard, coming from inside, or around, a house on the street.

Police confirmed that a window of a house has been left badly damaged by the incident. There are no reported injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forensics officers remained at the scene on Saturday, hoping to gather evidence to find the shooter.

Detective Sergeant Alan Sharp, Corstorphine CID, said: "Around 8.40 pm on Friday, 20 August, 2021, officers were called following a report of a firearm discharged outside an address in Burdiehouse Drive, Edinburgh.

"A window of the house was damaged. It is not known at this time if the house was occupied, however, we have had no reports of anyone being injured.

"Officers, including forensic officers, remain at the scene. Enquiries are continuing.

"Police will be in the area to provide public reassurance and they can be approached about any concerns or information. Alternatively, please call police via 101 quoting reference number 3555 of Friday, 20 August, 2021 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.