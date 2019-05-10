Edinburgh student jailed for stabbing mum 30 times

Have your say

A STUDENT who stabbed his mother 30 times in a frenzied murder bid has been locked up for nine years.

Kyle Morrison, who was studying at the city’s Heriot-Watt University, pounced on Sharon Morrison as she returned to their upmarket flat in Jordanhill, Glasgow last August.

Kyle Morrison

Morrison also choked the 51 year-old – while telling her: “I love you so much.”

A judge heard the 20-year-old had written letters “setting out in detail” a plan to kill his mum. Morrison yesterday returned to the dock and judge Lord Mulholland said Sharon was “lucky to still be here”.

He added: “Your motive seems to be some sick fantasy on your part.

“You are her only child – she brought you into the world, nurtured you and gave you every opportunity.

“This was an appalling crime which will have long-term consequences for your mum.”

Morrison – deemed a high risk for future offending – will be monitored for three years on his release.

A hearing was told the pair had enjoyed a “good” relationship while growing up but in the days leading up to the attack last August he wrote letters about harming her.

Prosecutor Lynsey MacDonald said this involved hiding in her closet, stabbing Sharon and strangling her “if necessary”.

Morrison struck after travelling from his accommodation in Edinburgh to Glasgow and attacked Sharon when she was getting changed – repeatedly saying “sorry” as he stabbed her.

He went on to put his arm around his stricken mum and began strangling her.

The prosecutor told the court: “She begged him to stop and to let her go.”

Morrison eventually left his blood-soaked mum – and went into his own room to play music.

Sharon lay injured for around 20 minutes believing she was going to die.

She begged her son to call an ambulance – but he said he would do it when he was “ready”.

Morrison eventually dialled 999 and stated: “Oh my f*****g God, I tried to kill my mum. You better get on to that.”

Paramedics found Sharon still on the floor of the flat with 30 stab wounds and a collapsed lung.

Meanwhile Morrison fled from Glasgow and was arrested in Edinburgh the next day.

Morrison had been held in the State Hospital at Carstairs on a treatment order but the court heard yesterday there was now “no basis” to keep him there.

Defence lawyer Louise Arrol said he had dabbled with drugs before attacking his mum and has since written her a letter of apology.