Wayne Smith committed the offences which occurred between 2018 and 2020.

The 19-year-old had sex with three of the teenage girls including travelling from Edinburgh to Bellshill in North Lanarkshire to meet one.

Smith pled guilty to a total of 11 charges as he appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

Details of Smith's crimes emerged during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

The offences included having sex with an older child, sending messages of a sexual nature and breaching bail.

Smith, of Stenhouse Drive, was remanded in custody pending sentencing in the New Year.

The hearing was told how a police probe into Smith was sparked after he had met with one of the girls.

The pair had initially contacted each other online.

Prosecutor Leanne McQuillan said: "They began to discuss having sex and the girl reminded Smith that she was 13.

"There was an agreement that Smith would travel from Edinburgh to Bellshill.

"They met at train station then went to a wooded area."

After Smith had sex with the girl there, she went on to tell her mother what happened and police were alerted.

The court was told Smith also had sex with two other young girls after meeting them. They were aged 15 and 14 at the time.

It was discovered he had sent messages said to be "abusive" or of "a sexual nature" to three others.

Smith will be sentenced by judge Lady Stacey next month.

