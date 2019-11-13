Edinburgh teenager Saffron Anderson who was reported missing is found safe and well
Saffron Anderson went missing last Thursday.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 3:16 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 3:17 pm
An Edinburgh teenager went missing for six days has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.
Saffron Anderson, 17, went missing from Leith's Portland Street in the early hours of last Thursday and concerns had been growing for her welfare.
But police confirmed on Wednesday that the teenager has now been found safe and well.
The statement from the force added: "We would like to thank the public for their assistance."