Edinburgh teenager Saffron Anderson who was reported missing is found safe and well

Saffron Anderson went missing last Thursday.

By jamie mckenzie
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 3:16 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 3:17 pm
Saffron Anderson. Pic: Police Scotland.

An Edinburgh teenager went missing for six days has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Saffron Anderson, 17, went missing from Leith's Portland Street in the early hours of last Thursday and concerns had been growing for her welfare.

But police confirmed on Wednesday that the teenager has now been found safe and well.

The statement from the force added: "We would like to thank the public for their assistance."