Edinburgh teenager Saffron Anderson who was reported missing is found safe and well

Saffron Anderson. Pic: Police Scotland.

An Edinburgh teenager went missing for six days has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saffron Anderson, 17, went missing from Leith's Portland Street in the early hours of last Thursday and concerns had been growing for her welfare.

But police confirmed on Wednesday that the teenager has now been found safe and well.