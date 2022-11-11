Environmentalist group Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers targeted the Marchmont area of the Capital last night as they deflated the tyres of 35 SUVs.

The group say their aim is to “see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport.

"But until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action will continue.”

In a statement made this morning, the group confirmed that: “35 SUVs were disarmed in the posh Marchmont / Meadows areas of Edinburgh, Scotland.

They added: “This area is home to some of the richest people in Scotland and well-served by public transport. The residents there don’t need to drive tanks around the city streets, endangering other road users, polluting the air and wrecking the climate.”

Marion Walker, Tyre Extinguishers spokesperson said: “In a little over half a year, we have spread all over the world and disarmed 10,000 SUV death machines. This is only the start. We expect many more people all over the world to join in. We will keep going, until SUVs are in the dustbin of history.”

This is the tenth action by the group in Edinburgh, though their tactics are being used worldwide in order to draw attention to the climate crisis.

