Edinburgh woman claims hypnotist ‘put hand up her skirt’ during therapy session

An aristocrat came round from a fear-of-flying hypnosis session to discover the therapist’s hand up her skirt, a court has heard.

The woman said she was shocked and slapped Michael Walsh at the end of the session in her New Town home.

She told Perth Sheriff Court it was her second session with Walsh, 70, and that the first had ended with him making a remark about her looking as if she had had an orgasm.

“I was hypnotised,” she told a trial. “They bring you out of it gradually. There was counting down and you gradually wake up. He was right next to me with his hand up my skirt, on my inner thigh, and I don’t know how long it had been there. It was right at the top. I was so shocked I slapped him away. He didn’t apologise or give an explanation. He acted like nothing had happened. I didn’t know what to say.”

The woman did not report the alleged incident and was approached later by police. She denied a suggestion by defence solicitor Rosemary Scott that she had fabricated the claim. The trial had previously heard from an international property agent that Walsh sexually assaulted her while she was a schoolgirl.

Walsh, of Blairgowrie, denies sexual assault in Edinburgh between November 1, 2001 and November 30, 2003 and at his home between September 2005 and 2006.

The trial continues.