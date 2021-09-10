Edmonstone Road: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with lorry
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in Edinburgh after being involved in a collision with a lorry in Danderhall, Midlothian, on Thursday.
Police officers were called to the scene of the crash on Edmonstone Road at around 3.50pm yesterday.
When the emergency services attended they closed the road and the 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
The road was closed for roughly five hours and reopened at 9pm.
Officers confirmed last night that the lorry had shed its load in the accident and a clean-up operation was launched while the road was closed.
Read More
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.50pm on Thursday, September 9, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving a motorbike and a lorry on The Wisp at Edmonstone Road, Danderhall.
"Police and Ambulance attended and the road was closed. The 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be treated for his injuries.
"The road was reopened at 9pm."