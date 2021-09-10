Police officers were called to the scene of the crash on Edmonstone Road at around 3.50pm yesterday.

When the emergency services attended they closed the road and the 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The road was closed for roughly five hours and reopened at 9pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers confirmed last night that the lorry had shed its load in the accident and a clean-up operation was launched while the road was closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.50pm on Thursday, September 9, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving a motorbike and a lorry on The Wisp at Edmonstone Road, Danderhall.

"Police and Ambulance attended and the road was closed. The 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be treated for his injuries.

Around 3.50pm yesterday officers were called to a road crash involving a motorbike and a lorry on The Wisp at Edmonstone Road, Danderhall.

"The road was reopened at 9pm."

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.