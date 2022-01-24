The 84-year-old became ill at Traquair Park in Corstorphine at around 12.20pm on Friday, January 21.

Police Scotland confirmed that emergency services attended after receiving the report but unfortunately the man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after they arrived.

Officers in Edinburgh have said there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

